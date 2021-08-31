Maine Warden Service searching for missing man

OAKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is currently searching for a 66-year-old man in the St. Croix Lake area.

They say Bryce Clark of Merrill was last seen Monday in Oakfield and last heard from early Tuesday morning, claiming his vehicle broke down.

They believe his cell phone is no longer in service.

Clark was last seen driving a 2007 red or maroon Ford Explorer with Maine license plate 5133XV.

If you have any information on Clark or his whereabouts, call Maine public safety at 534-5400 or 800-924-2261.

