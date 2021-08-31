Advertisement

Lobster fishing will face restrictions to try to save whales

Abandoned lobster gear
Abandoned lobster gear(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - America’s lobster fishing industry will face a host of new harvesting restrictions amid a new push from the federal government to try to save a vanishing species of whale.

The prospect of new rules has loomed over the profitable lobster industry for years and were announced Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

The rules are expected to focus on reducing the number of vertical ropes in the water.

Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation, a nonpartisan group that represents the interests of Maine lobstermen, said the decision will close large parts of the Gulf of Maine to lobstering from Mt. Desert Island to Casco Bay from October to January.

“This is incredulous. Maine lobstermen and women are not killing right whales. Why would you penalize an iconic Maine industry for the sake of being able to say you are saving right whales? It’s like cutting off an arm when it’s the foot that is the problem and pretending you have fixed the problem. This industry is under fire from every direction – right whales and large industrial aquaculture. The whale deaths are not in Maine nor at the hands of Maine lobstermen,” said PMFHF Executive Director Crystal Canney.

Gov. Janet Mills and all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation have previously come out in opposition to the regulations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

