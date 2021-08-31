Advertisement

Lobster fishing rules to protect rare whales to be announced

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of...
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government says new lobster fishing rules designed to protect a rare species of whale will be announced.

The rules, which have loomed over the profitable lobster industry for years, are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Tuesday that it would unveil the final rule in a briefing in the afternoon.

The rules are expected to focus on reducing the number of vertical ropes in the water.

