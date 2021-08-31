Advertisement

Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle to shut its doors for good

Deer Isle COVID outbreak
Deer Isle COVID outbreak
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle nursing home is closing after nearly 40 years in the community.

The Island Nursing home will shut its doors October 26th, the Board of Directors announced in a press release on Monday.

They say the challenge of finding qualified staff in the past decade has become too difficult, listing the lack of affordable housing near their facility, Maine’s winters, and the decreasing healthcare workforce as issues that exacerbated the staffing shortage.

Between now and their closing date, the board of directors says they will focus solely on finding safe and appropriate placement for the facility’s 60 residents, as well as new jobs for their staff.

After nearly 40 years, the Island Nursing Home will be closing this fall. For the past 10 years, it has been...

Posted by Island Nursing Home and Care Center on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Bangor not hazardous
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
Deanna Bowen and her nephew
Families call on US to change policy at Canadian border
Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county

Latest News

Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit
Senator Angus King gave his response to the debate, noting the need for more moderator control...
Sen. King addresses situation in Afghanistan
Red and blue lights
Police identify Maine man killed in motorcycle crash
B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine
Iconic B&M Baked Beans factory to be sold, turned into Roux Institute campus