Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle to shut its doors for good

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle nursing home is closing after nearly 40 years in the community.

The Island Nursing home will shut its doors October 26th, the Board of Directors announced in a press release on Monday.

They say the challenge of finding qualified staff in the past decade has become too difficult, listing the lack of affordable housing near their facility, Maine’s winters, and the decreasing healthcare workforce as issues that exacerbated the staffing shortage.

Between now and their closing date, the board of directors says they will focus solely on finding safe and appropriate placement for the facility’s 60 residents, as well as new jobs for their staff.

