Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit

Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine State Prison inmate has settled a lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections for the nearly two years he spent in solitary confinement.

Maine Public Radio reports that under an unusual settlement Doug Burr’s attorney fees will be paid, disciplinary officers will receive training and no person will spend more than 30 days in solitary without approval from the department commissioner.

Burr, who is serving a 59-year sentence for murder, was accused of trafficking drugs with the help of his wife and spent 22 months in an 8-by-10 foot cell without any evidence presented against him.

