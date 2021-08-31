Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Bangor not hazardous
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
Red and blue lights
Veazie man injured after being run over in parking lot
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county

Latest News

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on the U.S. exiting Afghanistan.
Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift