Christine B. Foundation celebrates 100,000 meals provided for area cancer patients

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 100,000 is a lot of anything. For Matthew Dexter and the Christine B. Foundation, it’s 100,000 meals that cancer patients don’t have to worry about.

“100,000 meals through this program is this big milestone, and we could not be more proud,” Dexter said.

Dexter founded the Bangor-based organization in 2014, six years after he lost his mother to cancer. He’s taken on many missions over the years, but his most recent is one of his most special.

“Having nutrition as a form of treatment for those diagnosed with cancer really starts with access,” Dexter said. “That’s what the Christine B. Foundation is working on, making sure that equitable access to food that’s tailored to the patient is available.

The Foundation covers almost all of eastern Maine. They deliver to hospitals in Brewer and Dover-Foxcroft, and also schedule home deliveries. In all, they’ve provided meals to 13 hundred Mainers across 240 towns, all in a year and a half.

The Foundation is volunteer-based, including some who have come full-circle.

“One of the most valuable things that I’ve seen and witnessed is the full cycle of a community,” Dexter said. “Seeing those that are diagnosed with cancer receive support from us, and pay it forward by now volunteering.”

The Foundation started small, but it’s only grown from there.

“To have the trust and the connection with a family or an individual patient, to visit someone’s home, to build a relationship with them, honestly has been the most rewarding part of this whole effort,” Dexter said. “Since 2014, things have really evolved, and this program has become one that’s not only needed, but the community really embraces.”

The Foundation is looking for volunteers. You can find out more information at www.chrisbfund.org, and on Facebook.

