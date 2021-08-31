Advertisement

Brighter, Warm & Less Humid Today

Aug. 31, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day with partly to mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and more comfortable humidity levels. Highs today will reach the mid-70s to low 80s. Skies will be clear for the nighttime tonight. Some slightly cooler air will move in during the night tonight. Plan on overnight lows dropping to the 50s for most locales making for very comfortable sleeping weather.

Wednesday looks good with a few more clouds around and slightly cooler temperatures. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s. with highs expected to top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s under partly sunny skies. The remnants of Ida are forecast to pass south of New England Thursday and Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the data regarding the track of Ida which will determine how far north Ida’s rain comes. Based on the latest data, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over Southern New England and pass over the Gulf of Maine with the northern edge of Ida’s rainfall affecting mainly coastal areas with just some showers possible further inland. A shift northward or southward will mean a big difference in our rain chances here so stay tuned to future forecasts. The combination of clouds and the chance for some rain Thursday will make for a cooler day with highs in the 60s. Showers may linger into Friday especially over northern and eastern areas as Ida pulls away from the region otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy day Friday with highs in the 60s. Drier and brighter weather will return to start the upcoming weekend Saturday. Highs on Saturday will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs between 77°-83°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 72°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain possible especially closer to the coast. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

