Bangor officials remind residents about esplanade maintenance

(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are reminding residents about a little known section of the city’s property maintenance code.

An esplanade is the area between the sidewalk and the street.

Although owned by the city, esplanade upkeep falls on the owner of the surrounding property.

Recently, Bangor’s director of code enforcement took matters into his own hands when one particular esplanade received multiple complaints.

Earlier this month, on one of the hottest days of the year in Bangor, he went over on his own time and took care of the trimming.

“As you drive around town you see, an overwhelming majority of them keep them that way, but there are also a fair number that don’t. Don’t know whether it’s they don’t know of the requirement or don’t care about the requirement, but when they get to the height where they’re taller than me and there’s children walking, they can become a problem,” said Jeff Wallace, Bangor director of code enforcement.

Wallace says the city has the option of taking property owners to court over the issue, but he insists it would only be used as a last resort.

He says he’d take other steps -- such as making calls, sending letters, even offering his own services -- before more drastic measures were used.

