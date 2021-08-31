Advertisement

Bangor, Brewer schools back in session this week

Brewer
Brewer(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - School is back in session this week for students across the area.

In-person classes started Monday for the Brewer school system, and masks are required for all students.

Eager to be back in the classroom, students are taking mandatory masks seriously.

The Brewer and Bangor school systems are closely following CDC guidelines to keep students safe.

Both superintendents say the community has been cooperating with the mandate, understanding it’s for the safety of their children, especially with the delta variant so prevalent right now.

Extracurricular and athletic activities have also resumed.

Outdoor athletic events will not require masks but will still follow CDC protocols.

