Advertisement

AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

Cam Newton during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants...
Cam Newton during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton.

That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starting quarterback.

The source spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

It brings an abrupt end to Newton’s stay in New England, which is trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season.

Newton finished 7-8 as the starter in his first season since taking over for Tom Brady following his departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Bangor not hazardous
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
Red and blue lights
Veazie man injured after being run over in parking lot
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county
Red and blue lights
Police identify Maine man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

UMaine football
UMaine football ready for Thursday’s season opener
University of Maine Field Hockey
Several Mainers play key roles on UMaine Field Hockey team
Wayne's Wiffle For A Wish continues for the 13th year.
Wiffle ball tournament benefitting Make-A-Wish nothing short of a grand slam
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment