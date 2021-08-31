Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Bangor not hazardous
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
Red and blue lights
Veazie man injured after being run over in parking lot
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county
Red and blue lights
Police identify Maine man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7
B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine
Iconic B&M Baked Beans factory to be sold, turned into Roux Institute campus
Iconic B&M Baked Beans factory to be sold, turned into Roux Institute campus
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara...
Florida officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates