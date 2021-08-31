Advertisement

471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine

Data reflects three days of case investigations by the Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 417 new coronavirus cases in Maine. The latest data from the Maine CDC reflects three days of case investigations.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one from Kennebec County and the other from Cumberland County.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC(WABI TV)

118 of those new cases come from Penobscot County.

67 additional ones in Aroostook County, 35 in Waldo, 28 in Kennebec and 25 in Hancock counties.

69 patients are in critical care according to the Maine CDC. 28 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 62.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,018 new doses were administered.

Meanwhile, the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but one Maine county.

Washington remains the only county with moderate levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties have substantial levels.

The rest are classified as high.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

