Veazie man injured after being run over in parking lot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say a man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being run over by a truck.

It happened in a parking lot on Larkin Street around 2 a.m.

Police say the man had been lying under a box truck and was run over when the truck left the parking lot.

They say the 38-year-old man from Veazie suffered a serious head injury.

Police say the driver of the truck did not see the man under the vehicle.

They are trying to determine why the man was lying under the truck.

