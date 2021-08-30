Advertisement

UMaine football ready for Thursday’s season opener

By Connor Clement
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - 3 more nights of sleep - that’s all that stands between now and UMaine football’s season opener.

The Black Bears host 5th ranked Delaware this Thursday night for a 7 o’clock kickoff.

The welcome home white-out game will be the first home game featuring fans in over two years.

That aspect certainly has players and coaches excited.

In a weekly CAA media briefing this morning, head coach Nick Charlton said his team has worked hard leading up to the opening night, and they’re ready to play.

”I’ve just been happy with the execution and effort, especially transitioning back to a normal training camp, so these guys have been working really hard, again excited to play somebody other than Maine here in a couple of days, but overall pleased with the team and again we’re excited to get out there for game 1,” said UMaine Head Football Coach Nick Charlton.

Tickets for the game are still available.

You can visit goblackbears.com for more info.

