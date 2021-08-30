Showers & Storms Possible Through Early Evening. Ida Impacts Later This Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will cross the state and will be clear of the region by early evening. This front will produce showers & storms along it. A few strong to even severe storms will be possible, most of which looks to stay south & west of the Bangor area. Additional cloud cover & cooler highs look to have lowered the severe threat. Storms will last until about 8 pm with heavy rain & strong wind gusts being the main concerns. Once the front clears, the rest of the night will stay quiet with clearing skies and lows that will drop into the 50s & 60s.

A less humid day is expected for Tuesday as dew points drop behind the exiting cold front. Rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will reach the 70s & low 80s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs will be cooling into Labor Day Weekend. Clouds will increase across the region on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Remnants of Ida will start to move into southern New England and will not impact us until late Wednesday night through Thursday. The brunt of Ida will remain to our south meaning rain is about all we will expect. Some of the highest rainfall amounts will be from I-95 towards the coast. Should Ida take a more northerly track, this would shift the rainfall farther northwards. Ida will exit the region by early Friday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and it won’t be much warmer on Thursday with most reaching the upper 60s & low 70s. An upper-level trough will be in place for Friday and the weekend. This will bring below seasonable highs with many only expected to reach the 60s & 70s. Sunday will have the best potential of any showers. Rest of the weekend should remain dry.

TONIGHT: A few showers & storms will come to an end. Rest of the night will have clearing skies with lows in the 50s & 60s. SW wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs becoming seasonable in the 70s & low 80s. Winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be increasing especially through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 70s. Remnants of Ida will start to move in by late evening.

THURSDAY: Widespread rainfall from Ida expected especially from the coast to about Dover-Foxcroft. Heaviest rainfall will be along the coast. Highs only in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Ida moves out and skies will gradually clear. Still on the cooler side with highs in the 60s & 70s.

