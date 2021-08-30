Advertisement

Sen. King feeling better after battling COVID-19

Sen. Angus King says he’s feeling better after battling COVID-19.
Sen. Angus King says he’s feeling better after battling COVID-19.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, says he’s feeling better after battling COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus on Aug.19 and quarantined at home.

While he did not need to be hospitalized, King says it wasn’t easy.

He described the experience as four days of the worst head cold he’s ever had.

He says according to his doctors and available statistics, being vaccinated may have saved his life.

”Even if you’ve been vaccinated, this thing is no joke, and it’s not over. Somebody said to me today, ‘we may be through with the pandemic, but it isn’t through with us.’ People should get vaccinated. I got to tell you, I don’t understand all this anti-vaccine stuff. We’ve all been vaccinated as kids. You had to, at least when I was a kid, to go to school. Mumps, Rubella, Measles. Polio was the scourge of the earth when I was a kid, and it was eliminated by a vaccine. George Washington mandated vaccine for smallpox among the Continental Army. This is nothing new,” King said.

King urges people to get vaccinated, if not for themselves, than for the people around them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Bangor not hazardous
Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
Deanna Bowen and her nephew
Families call on US to change policy at Canadian border
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Blue Hill Fair
Blue Hill Fair’s ride, game tickets go digital
Red and blue lights
Veazie man injured after being run over in parking lot
Nikolas Martin-Sackett
Caribou man in jail after incident at annual Mawiomi of Tribes
The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations...
Lincoln native honored with bronze statue