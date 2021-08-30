Sen. King feeling better after battling COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, says he’s feeling better after battling COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus on Aug.19 and quarantined at home.

While he did not need to be hospitalized, King says it wasn’t easy.

He described the experience as four days of the worst head cold he’s ever had.

He says according to his doctors and available statistics, being vaccinated may have saved his life.

”Even if you’ve been vaccinated, this thing is no joke, and it’s not over. Somebody said to me today, ‘we may be through with the pandemic, but it isn’t through with us.’ People should get vaccinated. I got to tell you, I don’t understand all this anti-vaccine stuff. We’ve all been vaccinated as kids. You had to, at least when I was a kid, to go to school. Mumps, Rubella, Measles. Polio was the scourge of the earth when I was a kid, and it was eliminated by a vaccine. George Washington mandated vaccine for smallpox among the Continental Army. This is nothing new,” King said.

King urges people to get vaccinated, if not for themselves, than for the people around them.

