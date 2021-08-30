Sen. King addresses situation in Afghanistan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - America’s longest war ends after 20 years as last US troops depart Afghanistan, concluding final, frantic airlift.

We spoke with Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, Monday about the situation in Afghanistan.

He says the effort to airlift nearly 120,000 people out of Afghanistan over the past two weeks has been impressive, but he still has questions about how things have been handled.

”I want to know, for example, why they left Bagram when they did, and shouldn’t they have been prepared with the special visa people sooner? There are lots of questions. But the overall impression that somehow this was a gross failure of the administration, I felt that way at first too, I was upset. But the more I dug into it, the more facts I learned, the more I realized that the response has been pretty amazing considering the challenges that they’ve been facing,” King said.

King adds his office has been working to make connections necessary to evacuate any of the remaining Americans that wish to leave the country.

