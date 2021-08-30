Scattered Showers & T’storms This Afternoon, Severe Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Some of the storms could be severe with the threat of damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies to continue through the remainder of the day. It will be warm and humid this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the 70s to near 80°. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s making for a sticky day. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will exit the area later this evening followed by clearing skies as the night progresses. Humidity levels will gradually drop later tonight too. Look for low temperatures to range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-70s to low 80s. Some slightly cooler air will move in for Wednesday with highs expected to top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s under partly sunny skies. The remnants of Ida are forecast to pass south of New England Wednesday night through Thursday. The latest track has the northern edge of the storm’s rainfall grazing Maine on Thursday. The best chance of seeing rainfall from Ida looks to be for areas closer to the coast at this point with drier weather further north. We’ll keep an eye on the track as it gets closer. A shift northward or southward will mean a big difference in our rain chances here.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs between 71°-79°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending early then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs between 76°-83°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible especially closer to the coast. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

