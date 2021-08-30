Advertisement

Scarborough man facing charges after Brewer Walmart standoff

Patrick Mullen
Patrick Mullen(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Scarborough man is facing a number of charges after an hours long armed standoff with police in the parking lot of the Brewer Walmart.

Fifty-one-year-old Patrick Mullen was taken into custody early Saturday morning and will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of bail, and creating a police standoff.

It all started around 4 p.m. Friday at the Walmart on Wilson Street.

Officers say they spoke to Mullen and discovered he had three active warrants.

Mullen reportedly became agitated and showed a gun from inside his car while threatening suicide.

Authorities shut down the area, and Walmart was placed on lockdown.

Police say Mullen’s arm was injured during his arrest.

