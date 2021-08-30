Police identify Maine man killed in motorcycle crash

HARRISON, Maine (WMTW) - One man is dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Harrison.

Police say Christopher McCue, 38 of Naples, was driving a motorcycle on Edes Falls Road Sunday evening when he crossed into oncoming traffic near the Naples town line. He hit an oncoming SUV and died at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were too severe.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a woman, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Two young children in her vehicle were also checked for injuries but are expected to be okay.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why McCue cross the center line.

