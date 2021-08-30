Advertisement

Pittsfield police host back-to-school supply drive

Pittsfield police
Pittsfield police(Mike Cray, Pittsfield PD SRO)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield police are partnering with United Way of Mid-Maine to help local kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

Officers were at the Walmart locations in Skowhegan and Palmyra over the weekend hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

All of the items collected will be distributed to students throughout Somerset county.

This is the first time Pittsfield police have hosted a school supply drive.

