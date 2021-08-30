Pittsfield police host back-to-school supply drive
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield police are partnering with United Way of Mid-Maine to help local kids get ready to head back to the classroom.
Officers were at the Walmart locations in Skowhegan and Palmyra over the weekend hosting a back-to-school supply drive.
All of the items collected will be distributed to students throughout Somerset county.
This is the first time Pittsfield police have hosted a school supply drive.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.