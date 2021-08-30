Advertisement

Maine scallop fishermen to have same limits in 2021-22

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine fishermen will likely face the same quota limits for scallops in the coming fishing season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said regulators have proposed daily possession limits of 15 gallons along most of Maine’s coast and 10 gallons in the Cobscook Bay area.

That’s the same as last year.

The Maine scallop fishery has recovered after a collapse that occurred in the mid-2000s. Fishermen brought more than 650,000 pounds of scallops to the docks in 2020.

That was more than three times the total from 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
Deanna Bowen and her nephew
Families call on US to change policy at Canadian border
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
The Maine CDC is reporting 415 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 415 cases
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer

Latest News

Gas prices
Maine gas prices unchanged from last week
Police are responding to what they say is a suspicious incident near 157 Park St. in Bangor.
Police responding to suspicious incident in Bangor
Gavel
Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county