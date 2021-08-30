Maine scallop fishermen to have same limits in 2021-22

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine fishermen will likely face the same quota limits for scallops in the coming fishing season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said regulators have proposed daily possession limits of 15 gallons along most of Maine’s coast and 10 gallons in the Cobscook Bay area.

That’s the same as last year.

The Maine scallop fishery has recovered after a collapse that occurred in the mid-2000s. Fishermen brought more than 650,000 pounds of scallops to the docks in 2020.

That was more than three times the total from 2010.

