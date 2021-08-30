Advertisement

Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A father is suing in federal court over a mask mandate imposed on his 12-year-old daughter in the Winslow school system.

The lawsuit names the town of Winslow, the school board, public schools and Superintendent Peter Thiboutot as defendants, and accuses them of “aggrandizing” the risk COVID-19 poses to children.

In the lawsuit, Scott Fortuna said that the mask mandate violates his rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution “to make decisions concerning the medical care of his child.”

The lawsuit is happening as cases of the virus are rising in the state.

