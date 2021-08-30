Advertisement

Lincoln native honored with bronze statue

The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations...
By Brian Sullivan and Mark Rediker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A bronze statue of a Lincoln native was unveiled at the town’s Veterans Memorial on Monday.

The statue depicts Gary Gordon, a master sergeant in the Army Delta Force special operations unit.

He sacrificed his life while rescuing a downed helicopter crew in Somalia in 1993.

Gordon and his team member, Sgt. First Class Randy Shughart, both posthumously received the Medal of Honor for going above and beyond the call of duty.

They were the first Medal of Honor recipients since the Vietnam War.

”The sculptor captured the essence of who Gary really was. I don’t know if that’s just my personal feeling, but I hope that people will see his humbleness, his strength, and his extreme resemblance as to what he really looked like,” said Carmen Gordon, wife of Gary.

“We should be reminded of the bravery of people like Master Sgt. Gordon. Years may have passed, but their brave deeds live on,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

The statue is the result of years of fundraising efforts and was created by sculptor Chad Fisher.

