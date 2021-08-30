Advertisement

Indoor mask wearing recommended for nearly every Maine county

U.S. CDC tracker shows high and moderate levels of COVID-19 community transmission for 15 of Maine’s 16 counties
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus data for Maine
Latest coronavirus data for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 62,72% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,503 new doses were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U. S CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but one Maine county.

Washington County is the only county with moderate levels of community transmission.

Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties have substantial levels.

The rest of Maines counties are classified as having high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

