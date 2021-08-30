Advertisement

Iconic B&M Baked Beans factory to be sold, turned into Roux Institute campus

B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine
B&M Baked Beans factory in Portland, Maine(Kevyn Fowler via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - After more than 150 years on Portland’s waterfront, the iconic B&M Baked Beans factory is shutting down.

B&G Foods, which owns the factory, announced Monday it is selling the facility and the 13.5 acres it sits on to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, a Falmouth-based non-profit. The property will eventually become the home of The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, company officials said.

“While this was a very difficult decision, we believe it is in the best interest for the future of Portland,” said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. “We are confident The Roux Institute will build a new longstanding legacy on the property, one that will enrich Portland residents in new and exciting ways, and will endure as a force for good in the community for generations to come.”

The company will move manufacturing operations from the Portland plant to the Midwest, officials said.

B&G Foods is offering severance and career transition support to the 86 workers who will be affected by the sale and closure of the facility.

The project is expected to take about a decade to complete.

