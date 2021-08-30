Advertisement

Houlton boy becomes honorary police officer after inspiring cops around the nation

Deklan Flewelling shakes hands with his future boss
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton kid’s passion for law enforcement has gotten a lot of attention.

Deklan Flewelling has become a bit of a celebrity. He posed with Houlton police officers in April, rode shotgun with the police chief in Houlton’s 4th of July parade, and now his photo in uniform is putting smiles on officers’ faces in departments as far away as Tallahassee. Deklan’s dream?

“Be a police officer,” he said.

But his mom says Deklan used to be afraid of police, until his own family needed a hand from Houlton PD.

And now he’s a welcome visitor at Houlton Police Department

“You gonna come work for us?” Chief Tim DeLuca asked the four year old while he posed in front of the Houlton Police Department emblem. “Yeah,” he said with a smile.

Corporal Mallory Clayton, who originally posed for photos with Deklan when this all began in the Spring, has spoken to Deklan multiple times since they first met.

“You gonna be my partner? We can work together, save people, help people,” she said to Deklan. “And maybe arrest some people too.”

Deklan’s uncle sent photos of the future officer to departments around the country, and his mom says the response has been mind-blowing. Deklan was surprised last week with a ceremony making him an honorary police officer. Chief DeLuca says he has a job as soon as he old enough to train at the academy.

“We feel very strongly that in order for us to be successful in our law enforcement we have to work with our community,” said Chief DeLuca.

What’s Deklan most excited about?

“Drive a cop car.”

Chief DeLuca says Deklan is an ambassador for the department and a mentor to others his age.

