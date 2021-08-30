Advertisement

Caribou man in jail after incident at annual Mawiomi of Tribes

Nikolas Martin-Sackett
Nikolas Martin-Sackett(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou man is in jail after police say he threatened and terrorized people with a weapon at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes.

Thirty-two-year-old Nikolas Martin-Sackett is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, among other things.

Police say they responded to Doyle Road in Caribou after receiving several calls that Martin-Sackett was threatening people with a gun.

When police arrived, they say found Martin-Sackett walking around with a stun gun flashlight.

Officers ordered him to drop it, and when he bent down, they say he came up with an AR-15 rifle.

They took protective cover, and police say Martin-Sackett ran off into the woods.

After several hours, Martin-Sackett surrendered.

Bail was set at $10,000.

He’s due back in court in October.

