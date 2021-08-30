Caribou man in jail after incident at annual Mawiomi of Tribes
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou man is in jail after police say he threatened and terrorized people with a weapon at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes.
Thirty-two-year-old Nikolas Martin-Sackett is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, among other things.
Police say they responded to Doyle Road in Caribou after receiving several calls that Martin-Sackett was threatening people with a gun.
When police arrived, they say found Martin-Sackett walking around with a stun gun flashlight.
Officers ordered him to drop it, and when he bent down, they say he came up with an AR-15 rifle.
They took protective cover, and police say Martin-Sackett ran off into the woods.
After several hours, Martin-Sackett surrendered.
Bail was set at $10,000.
He’s due back in court in October.
