Blue Hill Fair’s ride, game tickets go digital

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Fair is set to return this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

There are a few changes to the fair experience this year.

When organizers of the Blue Hill Fair set out to get the fair ready for the first time since 2019, they found it was a little more work than usual.

“Fairgrounds sitting here for two years on us posed some challenges, but our ground crew has done a phenomenal job. We’ve kind of reclaimed the midway back from where the grass grew in, and we’ll be ready to go for Thursday,” said Erik Fitch, Blue Hill Fair general manager.

A major change for the fair this year concerns the traditional fair tickets used for rides and games.

That part of the Blue Hill Fair has gone digital.

“This year, you’re going to put your money into a machine, it’s going to spit you out a card, basically looks like a credit card. Those are your tickets, and they’ll be scanned as you get onto the ride, and you can use that on the games, too,” Fitch said.

Don’t want to put money in a kiosk? No problem. In a digital world, there’s an app for that.

“It’s called Magic Money. It’s an app right on your phone that you can find pretty quick and easy, and you can upload your money right to your phone and just scan your phone to get on the rides,” Fitch said.

Organizers say it’s important to remember that even though the rides have gone digital, the front gate is still cash only. Still, the fact that those front gates are getting ready to welcome the public sure beats the alternative.

“Last year we stood here on opening day. It’s never been closed before, and it was kind of a depressing sight. So, we’re back this year. We have full midway, we have all our vendors are full. All of our arts and crafts, fruits and vegetables, and our animals section is going to be packed this year, so we’re expecting our midway to be fully operational, and we’re ready to go,” Fitch said.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit bluehillfair.com.

