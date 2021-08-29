Two local teachers are finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year

Maine (WABI) - The finalists for the 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year have been announced.

And while they teach in two different counties, two of this year’s finalists are both in the same Regional School Unit.

Kelsey Stoyanova is an 8th grade teacher at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden.

She also won the 2021 Penobscot County Teacher of the year.

And Hillary Hoyt is a 3rd grade teacher at Leroy H Smith School in Winterport.

She won the 2021 Waldo County Teacher of the year.

Yet both teachers teach in RSU 22 and have gotten to know each other.

Both teachers say it’s an honor to be recognized for their teaching efforts.

And each has their own philosophy towards their students.

”All year long I teach my students that they need to use their voice to be the change they wish to see. And now I’m living proof that you can do that. And by doing that now I can show them they can do that even at the age that they are,” said Stoyanova.

“So my platform is about really engaging students with their learning, their community and each other. And there’s lots of different avenues for that. Getting them excited about their lessons, teaching them how to have conversations, especially in science,” said Hoyt.

These two finalists have embraced the challenges of teaching during a pandemic.

And are now being acknowledged for their work.

The winner will be announced in October.

