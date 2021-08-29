Advertisement

Red Cross sending resources from Maine to Lousiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

An emergency response vehicle from the organization’s northern New England region, serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, is headed to Shreveport, Louisiana.
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS SENDING RESOURCES FROM MAINE TO LOUISIANA TO SUPPORT RECOVERY EFFORTS...
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS SENDING RESOURCES FROM MAINE TO LOUISIANA TO SUPPORT RECOVERY EFFORTS FROM HURRICANE IDA.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is sending resources from Maine to Louisiana to support recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.

An emergency response vehicle from the organization’s northern New England region, serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, is headed to Shreveport, Louisiana.

It will be there for two weeks to help distribute food and emergency supplies.

”I do this because I want to help people,” said Jim Larson, from the American Red Cross. “I’ve had to careers before this and this gives me the opportunity to continue with my life skills that I’ve learned and be able to help other people that need that help.”

The Red Cross has roughly 200 emergency response vehicles scatted around the country deployed in disaster scenarios.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
The Maine CDC is reporting 415 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 415 cases
Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Some signs welcoming entrants to the scramble.
Hermon Meadow Golf Club Hosts 11th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble
Severe storms possible on Monday
Maine Democratic lawmakers call on GOP Rep. to resign over Nazi comparison
Members of the group 'Indivisible Bangor' were set up in West Market Square Saturday to show...
Rally for voting rights held in Bangor