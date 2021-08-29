Red Cross sending resources from Maine to Lousiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is sending resources from Maine to Louisiana to support recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.

An emergency response vehicle from the organization’s northern New England region, serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, is headed to Shreveport, Louisiana.

It will be there for two weeks to help distribute food and emergency supplies.

”I do this because I want to help people,” said Jim Larson, from the American Red Cross. “I’ve had to careers before this and this gives me the opportunity to continue with my life skills that I’ve learned and be able to help other people that need that help.”

The Red Cross has roughly 200 emergency response vehicles scatted around the country deployed in disaster scenarios.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.