Maine Democratic lawmakers call on GOP Rep. to resign over Nazi comparison

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A group of Maine Democratic state lawmakers are calling on GOP Representative Heidi Sampson to resign over recent comments comparing Gov. Janet Mills’ vaccine mandate for health care workers to the holocaust.

Rep. Sampson’s statements were also denounced last week by the Augusta-based Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine.

“Your hate-filled comments were a dog whistle to impassioned and misguided supporters to consider the governor not merely a political opponent but a war criminal,” wrote Democratic state Senator Joe Baldacci, in a letter signed by more than a dozen other state legislators.

During a rally in Augusta earlier this month, Rep. Sampson of Alfred compared the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers to Nazi medical experiments during World War II.

“We have Josef Mengele and Joseph Goebbels being reincarnated in the state of Maine,” Rep. Sampson told the crowd protesting outside the State House.

“Mengele, we probably have two of the same last name and one is the governor,” Rep. Sampson added.

Sen. Baldacci said the comments were “wildly unacceptable and inappropriate.”

“I think at a minimum she needs to make a public apology and acknowledge the impact, whether intended or not intended, that this has had in a negative way,” Sen. Baldacci said.

Last week Rep. Sampson replied to a request for an interview in an email saying, “I believe the history of the Holocaust and genocide must be taught in schools. I co-sponsored the bill LD 215 An Act to Require the Instruction on the History of Genocide and the Holocaust.”

Neither Rep. Sampson nor the Maine Republican Party responded to requests for comment Saturday.

