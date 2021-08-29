Advertisement

Hermon Meadow Golf Club Hosts 11th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble

The scramble was a fundraiser for Best Buddies International
Some signs welcoming entrants to the scramble.

By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - People in Hermon teed off for a good cause this morning.

It was all for the eleventh annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble, a special event that raised funds for Best Buddies International, which helps children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Entrants could compete in all sorts of events, from a putting competition to a chipping contest and, of course, a scramble, where teams of four played to see who could pull off the lowest score.

For those looking for something less sporty, there was also a fifty-fifty raffle, a silent auction to win a variety of signed sports memorabilia, and a special guest appearance from Mike Bordick, a former short stop for the MLB and a long-time Maine resident.

After having to do a smaller scale version of the scramble last year, organizers were happy to bring people together for a fun time and a great cause.

“You look out and see all the cars and all the participants here. They’re having a great time and they’re really fine athletes, but good quality people that really want to donate and benefit to a really good cause for children, so, it’s amazing to see everyone out here, very rewarding,” said Bethany Lawrence, who sponsored the event through her group Aging Excellence.

To learn about how you can support Best Buddies International, you can find out more at https://www.bestbuddies.org/maine/

