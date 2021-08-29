A few showers possible today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A high pressure system centered right off the coast will slowly move southeast today. The southerly wind will begin to filter in moisture to the region. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with the chance of showers across the state. Showers will continue tonight as warm front approaches. This warm front will move through the state Monday morning and increase temperatures into the 80s and dew points into the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the main hazards being gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end as the cold front exits late Monday evening. High pressure will follow the front and bring calm conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is possible by Thursday as the remnants of Ida, which as of Sunday morning is a strong hurricane off the coast of Louisiana, tracks into the northeast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 64-74°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 56-63°. South wind 5-15. Areas of fog.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68-83°. SSW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

