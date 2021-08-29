Downeast Mainers protest industrial salmon farm project Sunday

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - American Aquafarms is developing an Industrial Salmon Farm in Frenchman Bay, off the coast of Gouldsboro.

A number of organized Downeast Mainers took to the waters of this proposed project to protest on Sunday.

“So our first goal is to stop this project, and our second goal is to look at changing some of the rules that allow people like this to think they can just come here and plug something like this down in our waters and make some fast bucks for their investors. An operation like this is really inappropriate for any coastal waters in Maine. But particularly next to Acadia National Park,” said Ted O’Meara of Frenchman’s Bay United.

Groups like Frenchman’s Bay United are worried how this will impact the environment and the state’s economic drivers, like fishing and lobstering, that flow through these waters.

“Huge pollution issues with 4.1 billon gallons of untreated effluent being pumped out every single day,” said O’Meara.

They also take issue with the larger scale of this project.

“Just about all of us in Maine support responsible Aquaculture. There not using huge pens and lights and hundred kilowatt generators. You barely even know they’re there. This isn’t aquaculture, this is like you know taking some huge hog farm from the Midwest and plucking it right in the middle of one of the most beautiful parts of Maine,” said O’Meara.

Folks with American Aquafarms are equally frustrated with the projects opposition.

“It would be very helpful if we can get the facts of the project out into the general public,” said Thomas Brennan, Director of Project Development at American Aquafarms.

Brennan says the project will largely include two 10 acre pens in Frenchman Bay.

“In listening to some of the rhetoric I’ve heard, those numbers are wildly exaggerated. People can still sail over that area,” said Brennan.

He believes the project comes with a number of benefits as well.

“When 90% of our seafood is imported from places like Norway and Chile and China. We have the opportunity to grow that seafood, the protein that the world is going to need right here in Maine. I think a $250 million investment here in Hancock County is very compelling to me. North of 100 jobs will be associated with this project,” said Brennan.

American Aquafarms offered this information at an event in Gouldsboro in June to local residents.

An event that was protested by Frenchman’s Bay United.

The project is still undergoing required approval from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers.

American Aquafarms is planning another informational session in Gouldsboro on September 7th at 6 p.m.

