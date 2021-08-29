Corporal Cole Memorial 5k and half marathon in Norridgewock

Norridgewock, Maine (WABI) -The 2021 Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Run took place in Norridgewock Sunday.

Corporal Cole, a member of the Somerset County Sheriff Department, was murdered in 2018.

A large crowd of people gathered early Sunday morning to take part in the run.

”I’ve been doing it every year that they’ve had this race here.”

Bruce Ferrin turned 87 last Monday, making him the oldest participant in this year’s Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Run.

“I like to help support the Cole family.”

The youngest registered participant is eleven years old Eli Meader.

“Asked my mom if I could do a marathon, my doctor said I no I was too young and hadn’t run enough so I decided to do the half.”

In addition to community members old and young, many of the participants are emergency responders, like firefighter Paris Baxter.

“I really think it’s cool when we can all come together and do this race.”

As she runs she says she is also remembering fire Capt. Michael Bell, who died in a propane explosion in 2019.

“I just thought today would be a great day to honor him and Corporal Cole at the same time and wrap it all into one.”

And she’s doing the entire marathon in her fire gear.

“That’s what we wear, so I thought it wouldn’t make sense to do it in anything less I guess.”

The Falmouth police Department participated in the marathon for the first time, bringing as many members as they could. Lt. Jeff Pardue says they were glad to be there.

“And agency our size we’re 20 full time sworn it’s a major initiative to come up with ten people including wives and girlfriends and kids, couple bike units.”

All of the money raised will go to the Maine Community Foundation towards a scholarship fund in Eugene Cole’s name.

“Think it’s just an awesome opportunity to come together as a community, as a profession, and to remember Corporal Cole for the man that he was.”

