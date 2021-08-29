62.66% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 62.66% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 2,500 new doses were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but one Maine county.

Washington County is the only county with moderate levels of community transmission.

Cumberland, Androscoggin, and Lincoln counties have substantial levels.

The rest of Maines counties are classified as having high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

