Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Ride travels on road named in his honor

Lincoln, Maine (WABI) -A motorcycle ride in memory and honor of an Iraq War veteran traveled down a roadway named in his honor Saturday morning.

Sargent Blair Emery was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2007. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends, and all those who came to honor him at the annual Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Scholarship ride.

“The motorcycle community is just a fantastic community and if you want to see charity and big hearts, it’s here.” says Betsy Emery, Blair’s sister.

“It’s amazing really, a lot of new faces.” says Bill Emery, Blair’s father.

“This is our seventh annual ride this year, and by far our biggest turnout.” says Betsy.

This year is special as riders will travel for the first time along the recently named Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Highway, which is on part of route 6 between Lincoln and Lee.

“He liked all things that are fast.” says Betsy. “Our lead vehicle is his 1972 Chevelle Super Sport.”

The money raised from the ride goes to a scholarship fund to support high school graduates who are joining the military.

“We decided that this is something that we could do to honor him and help our future generations of patriots.” says Betsy.

The family says they’re grateful for all the support, and hope to provide many more scholarships over the years.

“To think that everybody is here. All these bikes, all these vehicles in Blair’s memory, for Blair.” Quie Emery,

“His memory is getting bigger, not smaller.” says Bill.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.