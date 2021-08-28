Advertisement

Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Ride travels on road named in his honor

Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial ride
Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial ride(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lincoln, Maine (WABI) -A motorcycle ride in memory and honor of an Iraq War veteran traveled down a roadway named in his honor Saturday morning.

Sargent Blair Emery was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2007. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends, and all those who came to honor him at the annual Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Scholarship ride.

“The motorcycle community is just a fantastic community and if you want to see charity and big hearts, it’s here.” says Betsy Emery, Blair’s sister.

“It’s amazing really, a lot of new faces.” says Bill Emery, Blair’s father.

“This is our seventh annual ride this year, and by far our biggest turnout.” says Betsy.

This year is special as riders will travel for the first time along the recently named Sgt. Blair Emery Memorial Highway, which is on part of route 6 between Lincoln and Lee.

“He liked all things that are fast.” says Betsy. “Our lead vehicle is his 1972 Chevelle Super Sport.”

The money raised from the ride goes to a scholarship fund to support high school graduates who are joining the military.

“We decided that this is something that we could do to honor him and help our future generations of patriots.” says Betsy.

The family says they’re grateful for all the support, and hope to provide many more scholarships over the years.

“To think that everybody is here. All these bikes, all these vehicles in Blair’s memory, for Blair.” Quie Emery,

“His memory is getting bigger, not smaller.” says Bill.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Three people are facing charges after police say they found a number of drugs during a bust at...
Three people in custody following Brewer drug bust
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Lawsuit challenging Maine’s health care worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Some of the many bikes that were on display for the ride.
2nd Annual Ride for Recovery Held in Holden
Signs indicating the drive for anyone entering the Brewer IGA.
Maine Veteran Holds Drive for Incoming Afghan Refugees
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Kiwanis has hosted this event for more than 70 years.
Kiwanis Yard Sale and Auction returns to Orono