Rally for voting rights held in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A voting rights rally was held in Bangor Saturday calling on Maine’s senators to denounce voter suppression and support voting rights.

Members of the group ‘Indivisible Bangor’ were set up in West Market Square Saturday to show support for three voting rights bills.

The For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the Washington D.C. Admission Act.

They also had a voter registration booth set up.

Senator Susan Collins says she obviously doesn’t support voter suppression, but disagrees with bills like the For the People Act.

”What I most object to is the federal government dictating the rules for voting in a State like Maine where we have extremely high voter participation and our system is not characterized by fraud and works very well,” said Senator Collins.

“We are asking the voters and the people across the state of Maine to call and to write Senator Collins and Senator King because that will make a difference,” said Melissa Berky, a member of Indivisible Bangor. “The more voices they hear from the better.”

We also reached out to Senator Angus King’s Office.

They gave us the following statement:

“Senator King is steadfastly committed to protecting voting rights, and will continue to strongly advocate for policies that defend this fundamental American right.”

Senator King is a Co-Sponsor on the For the People Act as well as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.