Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer

51-year-old Patrick Mullen was taken into custody just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Scarborough man is facing a number of charges after an hours long armed standoff with police in the parking lot of the Brewer Walmart.

He’s charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Violation of Bail, and Creating a Police Standoff.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Brewer Walmart on Wilson Street.

Officers say they spoke to Mullen and discovered he had three active warrants for his arrest.

Mullen became agitated and showed a gun from inside his car while threatening suicide.

Police then shut down the area, while the store was place on lockdown.

No one inside the store was hurt, but police say Mullen did suffer injuries to his arm during his arrest.

The investigation continues.

Posted by Brewer Police Department on Friday, August 27, 2021

