Maine Veteran Holds Drive for Incoming Afghan Refugees

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Maine veteran is lending a helping hand to Afghans fleeing their home country.

Air Force Sergeant Ryan Elliot was on his way home when he learned of a plane of Afghan refugees, many of whom have nothing but the clothes on their back, was en route to McGuire Air Force Base.

Working with the Maine Veteran’s Project and some off-duty air force recruiters, Elliot set up a drive outside of the Brewer IGA, where people could drop off basic necessities like toiletries, PPE, and diapers, all of which will be delivered to the base by Elliot himself.

Elliot says he set up the drive to help out people that he knows would have done the same for him.

“I think that something that makes us all unique and special is, in the United States we do care about other people, and being, the situation that’s going on right now, I think we need to find some humanity and respect for each other instead of fighting,” said Elliot.

Elliot says the drive is not accepting monetary donations or clothing, so they can keep it as simple as possible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.