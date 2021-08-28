Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 415 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers have died with COVID-19, one from Androscoggin County and the other from Aroostook.

This is the second day in a row, Aroostook County has reported another death.

The Maine CDC is reporting 415 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Maine has not reported that many cases in a single day since May of this year.

Penobscot County is recording 81 new cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 61 new cases in Kennebec County and 26 in Somerset County.

For the second day in a row, Washington County is showing no new cases.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Maine, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, according to Maine health officials.

71 Mainers are in the ICU, 31 are on a ventilator.

As of Friday, there were only 39 ICU beds available in Maine.

According to the Maine CDC, 62.56% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

3,275 new coronavirus vaccinations were given out Friday.

As of Saturday morning, eight counties in Maine are all classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. CDC. (WABI)

Those are Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, Hancock and York

The six other counties have substantial levels.

The U.S. CDC recommends wearing face coverings in indoor public settings.

