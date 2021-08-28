Kiwanis Yard Sale and Auction returns to Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A community charity staple returned to Orono Friday, as the annual Orono-Old Town Kiwanis yard sale and auction kicked off its first of two days.

Orono-Old Town Kiwanis has been holding this event for more than 70 years.

The event was canceled last year, but that meant the organization had twice as long to gather supplies, enough to stuff four barns with even some overflow on the lawn.

Items included furniture, antiques, household items, toys, sports equipment, books, appliances, and even two cars.

All proceeds benefit local children’s organizations.

“This is our major fundraiser for the year,” said co-chair Jim Dill. “In the past, we’ve managed to raise between $30,000-$40,000 a year, all of which goes back into the community and local charities.”

“It’s a community event,” said Orono-Old Town Kiwanis president Mary Skaggs. “I’ve already talked to a few people tonight who said, ‘Oh my gosh, we missed you so much last year, we’re so happy you’re back again!’”

The yard sale and auction continues Saturday, but you better hurry before the best items are gone.

