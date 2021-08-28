Husson students move in for school year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University kicked off their “Welcome Weekend” Saturday.

New students began to move into their dorms.

Returning students will also be moving in throughout the weekend.

It’s the start of a weekend full of activities before classes begin on Monday.

Earlier this year Husson announced students will have to be vaccinated or have a valid exemption.

Regardless of your vaccination status, Husson is requiring masks to be worn inside any building.

“It’s that big transition time,” said Associate Dean of Student Life Troy Morehouse. “Many of them are leaving home for the first time, moving here onto campus. So it’s a really exciting day for the students and an emotional day for the parents. But it’s a really, really great day.”

“Everyone is wearing a mask right now because of the high transmission and the Delta variant,” said Dean of Student Life Pamela Kropp-Anderson. “Husson made the decision following CDC guidance, that we should all be wearing masks while indoors, so we are doing that. And those students that are exempt, partially vaccinated, they will be tested weekly, and they will be required to do a daily attestation on an app that we have. And that’s our requirements for them, they will be wearing masks indoors and outdoors.”

Kropp-Anderson says currently about 75 percent of the student population is fully vaccinated.

99 percent of the staff population is vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.