Cool late-August weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the area today. There will be mostly sunny conditions in the morning with increasing cloud cover through the day, but otherwise dry and cooler. Clouds will continue to build in overnight along with a few showers.

The high pressure system will slowly move southeast on Sunday. The southerly wind will begin to usher in moisture to the region. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with the chance of showers across the northern half of the state. Showers will continue Sunday night as warm front approaches. This warm front will move through the state on Monday and increase temperatures into the 80s and dew points into the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday ahead of a cold front that will through overnight. Some of these storms could be strong with the main hazards being gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end as the cold front moves through Monday night. High pressure will follow the front and bring calm conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers are possible on Thursday as a low pressure system tracks into the northeast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. Highs 67-75°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 49-60°. Calm wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers north. Highs 63-73°. South wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. SSW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 60s to low 70s. West wind 5-10 mph.

