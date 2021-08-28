2nd Annual Ride for Recovery Held in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bikers from across the country took part in a ride for a good cause today.

It was the Last Chance motorcycle club’s 2nd annual Ride for Recovery, where bikers could gather to take part in a ride from Maine Military Supply to Friend and Friend in Ellsworth.

Riders paid a fee to enter, with all proceeds going towards the Acadia Family Center, which specializes in treating those suffering from issues with substance abuse and addiction.

Following the ride, entrants could enjoy live music, a food truck, and even a bike show, where prizes were rewarded to various participants.

With much of the club being former addicts themselves, Last Chance MC felt it was a way to help others receive the treatment they needed.

“Everybody that’s in our club has come from some form of addiction, whether it was alcohol, drugs, anything from like a simple drug to really hard stuff, or lifelong alcoholics that have chosen to take a different path and go the clean and sober route,” explained Brian Tracy, the club’s President, “So we pick charities that are based around that same thing so we can help further the cause and really help get people the help they need.”

If you’d like to help Last Chance MC and the causes they support, you can find more information at Last Chance MC Bar Harbor on Facebook.

