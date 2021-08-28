Advertisement

2nd Annual Ride for Recovery Held in Holden

Proceeds for the ride go to Acadia Family Center
Some of the many bikes that were on display for the ride.
Some of the many bikes that were on display for the ride.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bikers from across the country took part in a ride for a good cause today.

It was the Last Chance motorcycle club’s 2nd annual Ride for Recovery, where bikers could gather to take part in a ride from Maine Military Supply to Friend and Friend in Ellsworth.

Riders paid a fee to enter, with all proceeds going towards the Acadia Family Center, which specializes in treating those suffering from issues with substance abuse and addiction.

Following the ride, entrants could enjoy live music, a food truck, and even a bike show, where prizes were rewarded to various participants.

With much of the club being former addicts themselves, Last Chance MC felt it was a way to help others receive the treatment they needed.

“Everybody that’s in our club has come from some form of addiction, whether it was alcohol, drugs, anything from like a simple drug to really hard stuff, or lifelong alcoholics that have chosen to take a different path and go the clean and sober route,” explained Brian Tracy, the club’s President, “So we pick charities that are based around that same thing so we can help further the cause and really help get people the help they need.”

If you’d like to help Last Chance MC and the causes they support, you can find more information at Last Chance MC Bar Harbor on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Three people are facing charges after police say they found a number of drugs during a bust at...
Three people in custody following Brewer drug bust
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Lawsuit challenging Maine’s health care worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Signs indicating the drive for anyone entering the Brewer IGA.
Maine Veteran Holds Drive for Incoming Afghan Refugees
Man in custody following armed standoff with police in Brewer
Kiwanis has hosted this event for more than 70 years.
Kiwanis Yard Sale and Auction returns to Orono
Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents