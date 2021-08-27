UMaine students welcomed back, COVID-19 protocols are changing the routine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Freshman and upper classmen are rolling into their dorms in Orono Friday and over the weekend.

“Welcoming 2,400 brand new students. Potentially the largest class we’ve ever had,” said Robert Dana, Vice President and Dean of Students.

The biggest change from last year to this is that students or going to have to be vaccinated or have a valid exemption.

“We had a very tiny incidence of COVID on campus last year and expect the same for this year,” said Dana.

The University proudly boasts a nearly 90% vaccination rate among students.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone in the University of Maine system will be required to wear a mask when indoors, at least to start the year.

“There’s just a scientific approach to safety. I’ve had at least a dozen young people and parents today say thank you for keeping us safe,” said Dana.

And for those that are not vaccinated, they will have to take a COVID-19 test every week.

All of these precautions are focused on bringing back the college experience to students.

“Being able to do that is really important. It sets the tone for an academic year in a community where learning together is really what we’re all about,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, UMaine President.

“It’s as if people are just emerging from a bubble they didn’t want to be in. So today with the sun shining here in Maine, we’re feeling very, very good about the upcoming year,” said Dana.

The University set aside hundreds of dorm rooms to allow students to quarantine last year.

With most students already vaccinated, they are setting aside just 16 to start the year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.