Advertisement

UMaine students welcomed back, COVID-19 protocols are changing the routine

The University proudly boasts a nearly 90% vaccination rate among students.
The University proudly boasts a nearly 90% vaccination rate among students.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Freshman and upper classmen are rolling into their dorms in Orono Friday and over the weekend.

“Welcoming 2,400 brand new students. Potentially the largest class we’ve ever had,” said Robert Dana, Vice President and Dean of Students.

The biggest change from last year to this is that students or going to have to be vaccinated or have a valid exemption.

“We had a very tiny incidence of COVID on campus last year and expect the same for this year,” said Dana.

The University proudly boasts a nearly 90% vaccination rate among students.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone in the University of Maine system will be required to wear a mask when indoors, at least to start the year.

“There’s just a scientific approach to safety. I’ve had at least a dozen young people and parents today say thank you for keeping us safe,” said Dana.

And for those that are not vaccinated, they will have to take a COVID-19 test every week.

All of these precautions are focused on bringing back the college experience to students.

“Being able to do that is really important. It sets the tone for an academic year in a community where learning together is really what we’re all about,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, UMaine President.

“It’s as if people are just emerging from a bubble they didn’t want to be in. So today with the sun shining here in Maine, we’re feeling very, very good about the upcoming year,” said Dana.

The University set aside hundreds of dorm rooms to allow students to quarantine last year.

With most students already vaccinated, they are setting aside just 16 to start the year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
391 new coronavirus cases in Maine
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot
Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week

Latest News

TV5 spoke with Senator Susan Collins today about what she says are the warning signs and...
Senator Susan Collins says warning signs and missteps lead to Kabul airport attack
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
271 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths
30-year old Corey Farley was arrested at his home Tuesday.
St. Albans man charged with sexually assaulting child under 12
Hourly workers who are eligible for benefits will make at least $17 per hour.
Maine college accelerates wage increases as labor shortage continues