Three people in custody following Brewer drug bust

Three people are facing charges after police say they found a number of drugs during a bust at an apartment Friday morning in Brewer.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing charges after police say they found a number of drugs during a bust at an apartment in Brewer.

Police arrested 48-year-old David Jamieson of Brewer Friday morning and charged him with Aggravated Trafficking.

Police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other evidence of drug trafficking inside his North Main Street apartment.

30-year-old William Clarke of Massachusetts was also charged with Aggravated Trafficking.

Police say 39-year-old Niaomi Butts, a transient, was arrested on three active warrants and held on a probation violation.

We’re told additional charges are likely.

Brewer Police Department MEDIA RELEASE During the morning hours of August 27, 2021, the Brewer Police Department...

Posted by Brewer Police Department on Friday, August 27, 2021

