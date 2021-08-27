Sunshine, Cooler & Much More Comfortable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought some showers and thunderstorms to some locales late yesterday will push off the Maine coast early this morning. A gusty, northwest breeze will usher a cooler and less humid air mass in behind the front, making for a beautiful Friday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80° and dew points falling to the 40s and 50s as the day progresses. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll see a much cooler night with lows dropping to the mid to upper 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere.

High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend. Our Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as clouds ahead of an approaching warm front begin to filter into the state. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low and mid-70s during the afternoon. The warm front will continue to push toward the region Sunday giving us a mostly cloudy day with a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. It looks like the best chance of showers Sunday will be over northern and western parts of the state. The combination of cloudy skies and some scattered showers will keep us cooler Sunday with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. The warm front will lift northward through the state Sunday night, allowing warmer and more humid air to move back into the state for Monday. A cold front will cross the state during the day Monday giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. It will be warm and humid Monday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Once the front clears the state Monday night, humidity levels will drop as we head into Tuesday. Tuesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 72°-82°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 44°-54°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs between 68°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Turning less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

